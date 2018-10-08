Diaspora Minister’s spokesperson resigns

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan’s spokesperson Nune Aylanjyan has resigned.

“Dear friends, colleagues, I would like to inform that I am no longer the spokesperson of the Diaspora ministry. I have tendered my resignation. Me and the Diaspora Minister said goodbye to one another very warmly, wishing good luck to each other,” she said.

She was serving in the position since late May of the current year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan