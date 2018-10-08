Moscow and Yerevan cooperate effectively, intensive dialogue continues – says Russian deputy FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation of Moscow and Yerevan continues, despite the domestic political situation of Armenia, Russian deputy foreign minister Grigory Karasin said in an interview to the Izvestia newspaper.

“Planned joint work is proceeding in specific directions of cooperation. The positive dynamics of mutual trade turnover is eloquent: in the first half of 2018 the growth comprised 23,4%, reaching 925,6 million dollars against the previous year’s same period,” he said.

The Russian deputy FM said that Armenia and Russia maintain intensive dialogue, just like before.

“In few months three meetings between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place, and two meetings with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Our leaders have talked on the phone for several times,” he said.

According to Karasin, the result of such frequent contacts between Moscow and Yerevan will be the further strengthening of relations between Russia and Armenia “both in bilateral format and in common integration unions, within the framework of the EEU, the CSTO and CIS”.

