President of Artsakh extends condolences to family of Montserrat Caballé

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has extended condolences to the family of Montserrat Caballé on the passing of the renowned opera singer.

"We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of world-famous soprano, great friend of the Armenian people Montserrat Caballé.

She belonged to those exceptional people who contributed to the spread of goodness and humanity in the world by their lives, activities, principles and ideas, shed light and warmth around them.

The visit of the distinguished soprano to Artsakh and the "Armenia and Artsakh: The Island of Christianity" Album became a significant event in our country's life, making a substantial contribution to introducing Artsakh to the world.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased, the multimillion worshippers and admirers of her art wishing them endurance and tenacity.

Montserrat Caballé's name will always remain bright in our memory,” President Sahakyan said in a condolence letter, as reported by his office.

Caballe died October 6 at the age of 85.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan