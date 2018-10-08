Deputy Speaker of Parliament departs to Turkey for international conference

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov departed on a working visit today to Antalya, Turkey to take part in the III International Conference of Parliament leaders of Eurasian states.

Sharmazanov is expected to deliver a speech at the conference and also have working meetings with Speakers of Parliaments of several countries, the parliament’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan