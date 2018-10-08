Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Deputy Speaker of Parliament departs to Turkey for international conference


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov departed on a working visit today to Antalya, Turkey to take part in the III International Conference of Parliament leaders of Eurasian states.

Sharmazanov is expected to deliver a speech at the conference and also have working meetings with Speakers of Parliaments of several countries, the parliament’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration