UAE delegation attends opening of La Francophonie Permanent Council sitting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the United Arab Emirates, which includes a number of high ranking officials, attended the La Francophonie Permanent Council session in Yerevan.

The session signaled the beginning of the La Francophonie events in the Armenian capital.

The slogan of the XVII Yerevan summit is Living Together.

Yerevan is hosting the XVII International Organisation of La Francophonie summit in 2018.

The events, including the Permanent Council session and the Ministerial Session will take place October 7-12, with the summit scheduled for the final two days.

Armenia is a member of the organization since 2008.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. The French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones on which the International Organisation of La Francophonie is based.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments (58 members and 26 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan