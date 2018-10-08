We enter practical phase of making energy, natural resources system more effective – PM says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The goal of the Armenian government is to make the energy and natural resources system more effective, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today at the ministry.

The Prime Minister was introducing the new minister to the staff.

“In this context we can note that we are already entering a practical phase. Why now? Because in the last months the main problem was for these issues to be a common understanding by our international partners, in order to have agreement about the works relating to increasing effectiveness in this area, and for this agreement to happen in conditions of full mutual understanding. In this period we were able to achieve agreement over several projects which were somewhat jeopardized, the goal of which was to exclusively make the projects and systems effective,” he said.

The Armenian PM added that serious problems also exist in terms of water resource management, both in the context of irrigation and energy. “The energy and natural resources system is one of the sectors where our country must truly reach a new level,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan