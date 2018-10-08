Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan arrested
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Committee confirms that businessmen Samvel Mayrapetyan has been arrested.
The Special Investigative Committee did not provide further details.
Mayrapetyan owns the H2 TV channel.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
