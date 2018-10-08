No one and nothing will stop us in making Armenia truly free and happy, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. In certain ministries manifestations of suspensions happen, which is inadmissible, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said upon introducing the new minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan to the ministry staff.

“They think let’s wait and see what happens. Once I told a high ranking official at the government that what they are waiting for won’t happen because the victory of the Armenian people is irreversible. The sooner you realize this the better for all,” Pashinyan said.

He said that it is obvious that the government, the revolution has more than 92% approval rating based on polls of international organizations.

“If it turns out that there are people who cannot or don’t want to come out of the old chapters, then we will shut down the old chapter and those people will remain there, God with them. We wish good luck to everybody in their lives, while no one and nothing will stop us on the path of making Armenia truly free and happy. We have a task to unite the entire professional potential for this,” he said.

