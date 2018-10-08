Interpol says China's Meng resigns as president of organization

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Interpol said on Sunday that Meng Hongwei - whom China says is being investigated over suspected violations of the law - had resigned as president of the international police organization, Reuters reports.

“Today, Sunday 7 October, (at) the Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France received the resignation of Mr Meng Hongwei as President of Interpol with immediate effect,” Interpol said in a statement.

Interpol said South Korean national Kim Jong Yang would becomes its acting president, while it would appoint a new president at a Nov 18-21 meeting of the organization in Dubai.