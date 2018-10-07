New coach named for Armenian National Football Team, Berezovsky included in staff

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Executive Committee of the Football Federation of Armenia today confirmed Armen Gyulbudaghyants as the new head coach of the Armenian national football team.

Gyulbudaghyants is a former football player and has been coaching Armenian clubs since 2001.

Armenia faces Gibraltar and Macedonia on October 13 and 16 in UEFA Nations League matches.

Suren Chakhalyan, Ashot Avetisyan and Roman Berezovsky have been included in the staff. Berezovsky has been appointed goalkeeping coach, the football federation said.

The trainer staffs of the U19 and U17 teams of Armenia also underwent changes. Contracts with all Argentine coaches have been terminated. Arthur Voskanyan has been appointed as interim coach of the U19 team, while Karen Barseghyan was installed as interim coach of the U17 team.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan