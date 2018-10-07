Yerevan Declaration, other draft docs discussed at 105th OIF Permanent Council session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The 105th session of the Permanent Council of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) took place today in Yerevan. Nearly 100 high-level delegations of both member and observer states and partner organizations took part.

La Francophonie Secretary General Michaelle Jean opened the session, presenting the secretariat’s work ahead of the summit, the organization’s priorities and its activities in economic, diplomatic and political arenas, the foreign ministry said.

Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the La Francophonie, Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanyan delivered remarks, welcoming the participants. He attached importance to the organization’s activities aimed at assisting countries in crisis situations and encouraging democratic processes.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the involvement and participation of the youth in the La Francophonie summit works, as well as the events taking place within the framework of the summit, and in this regard highly valuing the consultation carried out in the Francophonie youth network in developing the Living Together call,” the ambassador said.

Representatives of the member states addressed also agenda issues of the upcoming summit and discussed the drafts of the Yerevan Declaration and other documents.

The summit will take place October 11 and 12.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan