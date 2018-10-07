Ararat 73 legends present souvenir to PM Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the retired football players of the legendary Ararat 73 attended the celebrations dedicated to the 10th anniversary of rebirth of the Agarak village in Aragatsotn village.

The players gave a football and cleats souvenir to the Prime Minister.

“It is a great honor for us that Nikol Pashinyan is here with us. We are also very happy that already for the second time this kind of an event is held here thanks to philanthropist Hrachya Poghosyan, who has done a lot and continues doing a lot for our team,” Sergey Poghosyan, president of the Union of Ararat 73 veterans said.

The village square in Agarak has been named after Ararat 73.

In 1973, FC Ararat won the Top League as well as the Soviet Cup.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan