YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in the celebrations marking the 2703rd anniversary of foundation of the town of Etchmiatsin in Armenia.

The Prime Minister toured the central town square and viewed the pavilions which featured the crafts and goods of locals. Cabinet members were also in attendance.

“Dear people of Etchmiatsin, I am happy to see you in such high spirits. Today, there still are villages, even towns, where residents complain that the revolution hasn’t reached them, but I think that Etchmiatsin is the very town what knows and sees that the revolution has not only reached, but has won. Today no one can [nit-pick] on citizens of Etchmiatsin, because the people of Etchmiatsin are free, victorious, proud and strong,” Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, the people of Etchmiatsin know the price of freedom the most.

“As a journalist, politician, political prisoner and Member of Parliament during the entire period of history of the Republic of Armenia, I would like to apologize to all people of Etchmiatsin for the years when we weren’t able to help the way we should have had. But, after all, we knew that step by step we were heading toward freedom and rule of law,” the Prime Minister said. He expressed hope that from now on the locals will protect their liberties and rights and will no longer allow for “viceroys” (bdeshkhs) to appear not only in Etchmiatsin but generally in Armenia. The PM was referring to the infamous former general Manvel Grigoryan, the former Member of Parliament who had established a mafia-style rule in the town during the previous regime.

“Today, rule of law and liberty is established in Armenia, today citizens of Armenia feel victorious. Unfortunately, there are still forces in Armenia, political parties that feel bad in conditions of widespread people’s well-being, which still want to infuse distrust among people, who even think about snatching the people’s victory from the people’s hands,” the PM said.

He told the people of the town that Etchmiatsin, the town considered the spiritual center, must be in line with its calling with everything. “This is the place where Jesus Christ descended, this is holy land, and we must protect and keep the sacredness of this land. This is also a revolution of our people’s spiritual rebirth,” the Prime Minister said.

As part of a tradition, the PM had to give the Key to the City to acting Mayor Diana Gasparyan, but they both agreed to give it to the people, because the people are in power.

After the event the Premier headed to the Mother See of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan