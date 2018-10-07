Armenia presents tourism appeal at Francophonie pavilion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Pavilion of Armenia at the La Francophonie Village will present the culture, history and goods of the ten provinces of Armenia and Artsakh.

Gohar Aloyan, a tourism official at the ministry of economic development and investments, told ARMENPRESS that the pavilion includes everything a tourist can see while visiting Armenia’s provinces. “We have done everything in a way so that after visiting the pavilion our Francophone friends who are currently in Armenia will definitely return to our country as tourists,” she said.

The pavilion was prepared jointly by the state tourism committee, the ministry of territorial administration and development, Artsakh and the 10 governor’s offices of Armenia. Carpet-weaving and cross-stone making is also presented.

Aloyan said the visitors flow is rather high. A volunteer group is assisting in presenting the pavilion to French speaking visitors.

The tourism committee is also facilitating three-time daily tours for registered participants to Armenia’s sightseeing locations.

The Francophonie Village’s goal is to present the cultural diversity of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Today, the Permanent Council session of the organization kicked off in Yerevan, signaling the start of the Francophonie events in the Armenian capital.

The Francophonie Village will be open until October 12, from 12:00 to 20:00. The Village will be officially opened on October 9, and by that time all member countries of the organization will have their pavilions.

