Follow Yerevan La Francophonie via ARMENPRESS official photo coverage on Flickr
16:58, 7 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Official photos of the ongoing La Francophonie events in Yerevan are available on Flickr.com, (https://www.flickr.com/photos/sommetevn18/).
ARMENPRESS News Agency is officially in-charge of the photo-coverage of the XVII La Francophonie Summit.
The photographs will be available on the La Francophonie summit and the Flickr account. All other media outlets are entitled to use the photos.
The pictures are regularly updated.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
