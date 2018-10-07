Pashinyan telephones Putin to congratulate birthday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin today to congratulate on his birthday and express best wishes, Pashinyan’s office said. The Prime Minister has also sent a congratulatory telegram to President Putin.

Vladimir Putin is turning 66 years old today.

Earlier Armenian President Armen Sarkissian too congratulated the Russian president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan