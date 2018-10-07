Pashinyan telephones Putin to congratulate birthday
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin today to congratulate on his birthday and express best wishes, Pashinyan’s office said. The Prime Minister has also sent a congratulatory telegram to President Putin.
Vladimir Putin is turning 66 years old today.
Earlier Armenian President Armen Sarkissian too congratulated the Russian president.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:24 Armenia presents tourism appeal at Francophonie pavilion
- 17:09 Armenia’s Women For Peace campaign to melt down bullets and make symbolic jewelry
- 16:58 Follow Yerevan La Francophonie via ARMENPRESS official photo coverage on Flickr
- 16:52 French ambassador praises organizational level of Yerevan La Francophonie events
- 16:33 Pashinyan telephones Putin to congratulate birthday
- 16:26 Pavilion of France opened at La Francophonie Village in Yerevan
- 15:01 Artsakh president says Women For Peace campaign is arena for deepening friendly ties
- 14:44 Ex-MP gunned down with official handgun of another former MP, who in turn is found shot dead in apparent suicide – police
- 14:28 Russian astronaut delivers Armenian flag from space to PM Nikol Pashinyan
- 13:52 La Francophonie Secretary General honors late Charles Aznavour, commends Armenia’s Velvet Revolution at Yerevan session
- 13:37 ‘We will prove that Armenian people are creative and will soar up high,” PM’s remarks at village celebration
- 12:53 Another former Member of Parliament found dead in apparent suicide outside Yerevan
- 12:38 PM attends grand opening of new sewing plant in Armenian village
- 12:04 Pashinyan congratulates Putin on birthday
- 12:01 La Francophonie Permanent Council session kicks off in Yerevan, Armenia
- 11:13 At least 7 dead as magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti
- 10:46 Sarkissian sends birthday greetings to Putin
- 01:34 Ex-MP shot in restaurant brawl, police say
- 01:19 Police launch criminal investigation into ex-MP’s murder
- 01:08 Former Member of Parliament gunned down in Yerevan
- 10.06-22:24 Astronaut Anton Shkaplerov delivers Armenian flag to Yerevan after 197 days in space
- 10.06-21:14 PM Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of Montserrat Caballé’s demise
- 10.06-15:01 Armenia is ready to host Francophonie summit – MFA official
- 10.06-13:22 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime 150 times last week
- 10.06-13:19 PM Pashinyan attends requiem ceremony offered for Charles Aznavour at St. John the Baptist Church in Paris
- 10.06-13:04 President of Artsakh visits Cultural Center after Charles Aznavour in Stepanakert
- 10.06-12:57 Francophonie events in Yerevan to kick off on October 7 with the session of the Permanent Council
- 10.06-12:18 Requiem offered at Armenian churches for the repose of Charles Aznavour’s soul
- 10.06-12:03 PSRC assesses ungrounded the announcements about reducing gas and electricity tariffs
- 10.06-11:12 Montserrat Caballé dies at 85
- 10.06-11:05 European Stocks - 05-10-18
- 10.06-11:03 US stocks down - 05-10-18
- 10.06-11:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-10-18
- 10.06-11:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-10-18
- 10.06-11:00 Oil Prices - 05-10-18
16:13, 10.01.2018
Viewed 5286 times Charles Aznavour dead at 94
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3031 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
11:38, 10.04.2018
Viewed 2650 times UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 2174 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
11:34, 10.02.2018
Viewed 1823 times An all-francophone week: Yerevan La Francophonie summit schedule presented