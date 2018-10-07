Artsakh president says Women For Peace campaign is arena for deepening friendly ties
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and First Lady Anahit Sahakyan held a meeting today with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan and participants of her Women For Peace campaign representing the social, political, literary, cultural and media areas of Russia.
President Sahakyan welcomed the initiative, finding it to be a unique arena for deepening and expanding friendly ties, and expressed hope that the initiative will be continuous.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
