Ex-MP gunned down with official handgun of another former MP, who in turn is found shot dead in apparent suicide – police

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Police have released details over the murder of former MP Karo Karapetyan and the apparent suicide of another former MP Harutyun Gharagyozyan.

Police said they received shots fired reports at 22:40, October 6, followed by hospitals notifying on two men being admitted with gunshot wounds. One of the men, Karo Karapetyan, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A Beretta handgun was discovered at the shooting scene, a restaurant in the Armenakyan Street, Yerevan.

Police said the gun belongs to Harutyun Gharagyozyan, an official award he received on March 22, 2001 under the then-Prime Minister’s order.

Police said the Harutyun Gharagyozyan was found dead the next day in a building outside Yerevan, in Zovuni. Gharagyozyan had a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun was held in his right hand. Initial information suggests apparent suicide, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan