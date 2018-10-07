‘We will prove that Armenian people are creative and will soar up high,” PM’s remarks at village celebration

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian people are a working people, they aren’t a help-begging people, but a help-offering people. With this people, businessmen, who will work, we will prove together that the Armenian people are creative and that they will have a great flight up high, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in remarks on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of rebirth of the village of Agarak in Aragatsotn province.

“Today is a symbolic day for several reasons. Many are asking what has changed in the past five months in Armenia. Those who want to see will see that the most important thing has changed in Armenia, the mood, the look in people’s eyes, self-esteem and self-confidence. It is important to note what the most important thing is for the people. It is its dignity, its pride. It is important for any citizen of Armenia to clearly note that they are equal with everybody, and there is no one [higher] or [lower] than themselves. Today, there is no one in Armenia, beginning from the Prime Minister, to have advantage over somebody. We are all citizens of Armenia and we have the same rights and duties. A true brotherhood, civil brotherhood is established in Armenia, we perceive each other as a single family, one union, one nation.

“Forty-five years have passed since the victory of Ararat, and until now we honor these people, we open squares with teary eyes, because with its victories Ararat gave new strength to the pride of our people, with its victory it was able to make any Armenian proud, because the most important thing for our people is its identity, dignity.

Yesterday I participated in Charles Aznavour’s funeral. Why do we love him? Because he has given new strength to the pride of the Armenian people, he raised the dignity and self-consciousness of the Armenian people to a new level.

We consider this day special, because we look into each other’s eyes with pride, love, because we are honest to one another.

Why is this day important? We met Hrachya Poghosyan at a meeting in St. Petersburg, a conversation took place with Armenian businessmen. When we were talking about the development model of Armenia, as to how Armenia should develop, we concluded that the main role of the government is to create opportunities in order for businessmen to make investments in Armenia. Mr. Poghosyan vowed to invest in Agarak. The kind of people who say something and do it, who are the men of their words, they are our most important partners, these businessmen, who are able to not only make charity, but to create opportunities for any representative to have the chance to earn his bread with his work.

This is the first plant to open in Agarak since independence, and I hope that this small plant will grow bigger and other plants will be created. I would like to guarantee and assure that in new Armenia no one will even dare to think to have a cut from a business, to [extort], no official will dare to think to accept a bribe or to cause problems. We say to all businessmen – we bow before all your charities, donations, that are extremely important for Armenia, but we urge everyone to make investments and to create jobs.

Armenia is a place where one can earn money through fair and legal work, and give the opportunity of earning money to others. Armenia is waiting for you. I would like to thank the businessmen. Soon we will have another result from the St. Petersburg meeting, soon a sugar factory will be opened in Sevan, the owner of which is here today. He too took part in that meeting. I am ready to go to numerous meetings which will result in numerous jobs being opened. Mr. Poghosyan, a special thanks to you, that you didn’t lose touch with our countrymen. Our message is this, that the Armenian people are a working people, they don’t beg for help, they offer help. Together with these people, businessmen, who will work, we will together prove that the Armenian people are creative and that they will have a great flight up high”, the PM said.

“Dear people, our government, me myself should become the ground under the people’s feet in order for them to stand up relying on us, to develop and empower. Our people is one of the pioneer peoples of mankind, because it was able to do something, the kind of political revolution which has never before been documented in thousands of years of history of mankind. The Armenian people were pioneers of civilization and today it has re-conquered this mission.

I love you all, I kiss you all. Long live Agarak, long live the people of Agarak, long live the Republic of Armenia,” he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the grand opening of a sewing plant in the village of Agarak, Aragatsotn province.

The opening took place as part of celebrations of the village’s 10th anniversary of rebirth.

Pashinyan was welcomed by locals in a festive mood.

Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovhannisyan was also in attendance.

“I hope that this plant will develop and will start exporting, and that new jobs will be opened. The bigger the plant’s profit, the bigger benefit will the community have, the locals, as well as the state,” the PM told reporters.

The plant currently employs 18 people. But a new building of the facility is expected to have around 100 new jobs.

Russian astronaut, former ISS commander Anton Shkaplerov also attended the event. The astronaut has arrived at the invitation of philanthropist Hrachya Poghosyan. Shkaplerov has delivered an Armenian flag which was taken to the International Space Station for nearly 200 days.

The new Ararat 73 square will be inaugurated in the village also.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan