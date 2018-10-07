Another former Member of Parliament found dead in apparent suicide outside Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament Harutyun Gharagyozyan has been found dead in what appears to be a suicide outside Yerevan just hours after another former lawmaker was shot dead in the Armenian capital.

Police said Gharagyozyan’s body was found in Zovuni, a village in the outskirts of Yerevan.

The body had a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was found near the body, police said.

An investigation has been launched, the investigative committee said.

Another former MP, Karo Karapetyan, was shot dead in Yerevan late Saturday.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan