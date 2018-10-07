Pashinyan congratulates Putin on birthday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday and my sincere best wishes in serving the brotherly people of Russia.

I am convinced that your rich experience of state and political activities, your principle [approach] in reaching defined goals and consistency will further contribute to the strengthening of the Russian statehood.

Your personal contribution in developing and strengthening the Armenian-Russian allied relations are highly appreciated in Armenia. These relations are based on centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual trust of the peoples of our countries. In this context I especially appreciate the personal relations that are established between us, which, certainly, give additional impetus to the continuous development of the Armenian-Russian cooperation in all areas, including within the framework of multilateral platforms and integration processes.

I am pleased to note that the mutual interest in deepening cooperation between our countries will enable to further use the significant potential of interstate cooperation of Armenia and Russia – enriching the Armenian-Russian strategic relations, as well as contributing to strengthening stability and security in our region.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish sound health, happiness, welfare and good luck to you in all your initiatives,” the Armenian PM, in part, said in the telegram.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan