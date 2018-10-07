Sarkissian sends birthday greetings to Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has sent birthday greetings to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Your personal significant contribution in strengthening the allied relations of Armenia and Russia is highly appreciated in Armenia, [relations] that are based on many centuries of firm brotherly ties and mutual assistance of the peoples of our countries.

Witnessing how the relations between our countries have deepened in all areas of intergovernmental partnership, both in bilateral format as well as within the framework of integration and international unions, I am convinced that our joint efforts will continue strengthening the allied relations for the benefit of Armenia and Russia.

I sincerely wish sound health, welfare and new successes to you in your activities, for the benefit of brotherly Russia,” President Sarkissian, in part, said in the cable.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan