Ex-MP shot in restaurant brawl, police say

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Shortly after launching a probe, the Investigative Committee released new details on the shooting of former lawmaker Karo Karapetyan (BHK).

Investigative Committee spokesperson Sona Truzyan said that according to preliminary information the shooting happened as result of an altercation that took place in the restaurant. She said that the former MP was taken to the Erebuni hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Another man was wounded in the same brawl and taken to a hospital, she said.

Detectives are working at the scene, she said.

The Investigative Committee’s Yerevan Department has launched a criminal investigation into the murder of Karo Karapetyan, the former lawmaker who was shot dead late Saturday in the Armenian capital.

The Investigative Committee said the lawmaker was dining at a restaurant called ‘Aygi’ (Park) at the time of the shooting.

Another man, identified as Sargis Avagyan, was wounded by gunfire during the shooting. He is currently being treated at a hospital, the investigative committee said.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

The restaurant is located in the Nork Marash district of Yerevan, a few miles to the east from downtown.

