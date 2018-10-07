Police launch criminal investigation into ex-MP’s murder

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee’s Yerevan Department has launched a criminal investigation into the murder of Karo Karapetyan, the former lawmaker who was shot dead late Saturday in the Armenian capital.

The Investigative Committee said the lawmaker was dining at a restaurant called ‘Aygi’ (Park) at the time of the shooting.

Another man, identified as Sargis Avagyan, was wounded by gunfire during the shooting. He is currently being treated at a hospital, the investigative committee said.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

The restaurant is located in the Nork Marash district of Yerevan, a few miles to the east from downtown.

No details were available at the moment.

