Former Member of Parliament gunned down in Yerevan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament Karo Karapetyan has been shot dead in Yerevan late Saturday.
Yerevan police said they received reports on shots fired around 22:40, and minutes later two different hospitals reported to law enforcement agencies on receiving two men with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims, the former lawmaker from Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) died in hospital, police said. Karapetyan was 58 years old.
Police said they found a handgun and bullet casings at the scene. The suspected gunman has been identified.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
