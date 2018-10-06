Astronaut Anton Shkaplerov delivers Armenian flag to Yerevan after 197 days in space

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov has personally delivered the Armenian flag to Yerevan after 197 days in the International Space Station (ISS).

Shkaplerov is a former Commander of the ISS.

Speaking to reporters at the Zvartnots airport of the Armenian capital, the astronaut – or as Russian say cosmonaut - noted that he has circled the Earth more than 8000 times, that he has seen Armenia, Yerevan and Lake Sevan from space many times and taken photos.

“I was dreaming about coming to Armenia and thanks to philanthropist Hrachya Poghosyan I had the chance to arrive and get to know the country up close. Unfortunately I’ve come on a short time, only three days, because currently I am in a rehabilitation phase after the spaceflight, but I will manage to at least see the main sightseeing sites. I think I will stay a lot longer next time,” Shkaplerov told reporters at the airport.

The cosmonaut is expected to hand over the flag to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He said that two weeks later his colleague Oleg Artemyev will deliver the flag of Yerevan to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan