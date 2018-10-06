PM Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of Montserrat Caballé’s demise

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence letter on the occasion of the demise of world famous opera singer Montserrat Caballé.

ARMENPRESS reports the message runs as follows, “It was with deep grief that I learned about the demise of world famous opera singer incomparable Montserrat Caballé.

Her contribution to the world of singing is invaluable. She symbolized the best soprano and the best human being, embodying the moral values of an artist, which make the life more colorful, harmonized and generous.

These were the features that inspired the La Superba to stand with the weak and oppressed as UN Honorary Ambassador and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and to use all her reputation for raising various issues, including those that sometimes remained closed in corners.

The Armenian people will always remember beloved Montserrat with warmth and gratitude, her two visits to Armenia and Artsakh and her wonderful concert in Stepanakert, which she dedicated to peace and Artsakh’s prosperity.

On the occasion of this irreversible loss I extend condolences to the family and friends of Montserrat Caballé, as well as the friendly people of Spain”.

