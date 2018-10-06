Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime 150 times last week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime nearly 150 times in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line during the period of September 30-October 6 firing over 1000 different caliber bullets in the direction of Armenian border guards.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, Defense Army front line units continue to confidently carry out combat duty, strictly respecting the ceasefire regime.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan