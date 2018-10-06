Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

PM Pashinyan attends requiem ceremony offered for Charles Aznavour at St. John the Baptist Church in Paris


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. PM Pashinyan attended the requiem ceremony offered by Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II for Charles Aznavour at St. John the Baptist Church in Paris on October 6. Aznavour was baptized and wed in this church, ARMENPREESS reports spokesman of the Armenian PM Arman Yeghoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, mourning has been declared on Aznavour’s funeral day, October 6, in Armenia.

Aznavour died on October 1 at 94.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




