President of Artsakh visits Cultural Center after Charles Aznavour in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On the Day of National Mourning declared in Artsakh upon the death of Armenia’s National Hero, world-famous chansonnier Charles Aznavour, President Bako Sahakyan visited the Cultural Center after the distinguished Armenian in capital Stepanakert and partook there at the commemorative ceremony, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Grigori Martirosyan, other officials, hundreds of citizens and guests attended the ceremony.

