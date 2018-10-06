Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

Requiem offered at Armenian churches for the repose of Charles Aznavour’s soul


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A Requiem offered at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the central Churches of the Dioceses for the repose of National Hero of Armenia, world famous chansonnier Charles Aznavour’s soul.

By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, mourning has been declared on Aznavour’s funeral day, October 6.

Aznavour died on October 1 at 94

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




