PSRC assesses ungrounded the announcements about reducing gas and electricity tariffs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia has issued a statement, commenting on the conclusions of the working group set by the PM’s instruction to study the tariffs of gas and electricity. The conclusions of the working group were published on October 4.

“The announcements of some experts over the tariffs of natural gas and electricity for consumers presented on October 4, 2018 by mass media do not correspond to the reality, have no grounds and are an overt disinformation aimed at misguiding the people”, reads the PSRC’s statement.

The PSRC also informs that the tariffs of gas and electricity and the methodology of their calculation passed an international audit in 2016 by prestigious Deloitte & Touche Company. Deloitte & Touche’s conclusion was that the tariffs were calculated in the correct way.

The examination done by the working group set by the instruction of PM Pashinyan has revealed that the current gas tariff can be reduced by at least 10%, member of the working group, expert in energy sphere Eduard Arzumanyan said, presenting the preliminary results of the gas price study of the last 2 months and the opportunities to reduce it. Arzumanyan pointed out a number of risks that cause high price.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the working group, the total loss of natural gas is too high - about 140-150 million cubic meters per year, which is actually impossible.

Arzumanyan noted that a 10 AMD decline of electricity tariff is also possible. “First of all, the working group thinks that a wrong tariff was set during “Electric Yerevan”. Second, the Public Services Regulatory Commission made wrong decisions in 2016. It preserved the percentage of losses of "Electric Networks of Armenia" in 2016 equal to 2015. If in 2015 the losses amounted to 11.3%, in the next years, for example in 2016 it dropped to 9%, in 2017 – to 8.8%, and it was 8% during the first half of this year”, he said, adding that the Commission still counts 11.3%.

