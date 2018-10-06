European Stocks - 05-10-18

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 5 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX  is down by 1.08% to 12111.90 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.95% to 5359.36 points, British FTSE is down by 1.35% to 7318.54 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.12% to 1159.33 points.




