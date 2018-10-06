LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 3.45% to $2251.00, copper price is up by 0.54% to $6312.00, lead price is down by 0.15% to $2040.00, nickel price is up by 3.09% to $12860.00, tin price is up by 0.40% to $19005.00, zinc price is up by 1.49% to $2664.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price is up by 1.80% to $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.