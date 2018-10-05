Artsakh uses combat UAVs of local production first time in military exercises
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Military exercises took place in Artsakh on October 4 with combat shooting, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Senor Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook page.
He noted that it was unique because of the involvement of a number of tactical weapons, including combat UAVs of local production. “Note that before they were unveiled and used in military exercises the mentioned UAVs passes relevant exams and fully proved their effectiveness”, he wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
