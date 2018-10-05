Artsakh’s President receives Diaspora-Armenian philanthropists and head of Kashatagh Foundation of Families with Many Children

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on October 5 Canadian philanthropist of Armenian descent Khoren Mardoyan, French philanthropist of Armenian descent Roubik Galstyan and head of the Kashatagh Foundation of Families with Many Children Gourgen Melikyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to the implementation of a range of charity programs in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The Head of the State considered important the engagement of philanthropists from the Diaspora in the implementation of diverse programs in the republic and extended his gratitude to Gurgen Melikyan for his long-year active participation in the development of Artsakh.

