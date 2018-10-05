Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-10-18

YEREVAN, 5 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 485.51 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 558.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.27 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.30 drams to 632.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 52.50 drams to 18785.26 drams. Silver price down by 1.42 drams to 228.37 drams. Platinum price down by 19.18 drams to 12955.89 drams.