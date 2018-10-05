Sarkissian congratulates new FIDE president on election

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Arkady Dvorkovich on being elected FIDE president.

Dvorkovich is a Russian politician who served as Deputy Prime Minister under Dmitry Medvedev from 2012 to 2018.

“Accept my sincere congratulations on being elected president of the International Chess Federation, FIDE,” the president said. “This is the collective appreciation of national chess federations for your persona and your attentive attitude for chess, an attitude in which I was convinced also during our latest Yerevan meeting. Not only does chess require special attitude, but also special passion and flexible mind,” he said, according to his office.

“I wish health, creative thinking and continuous vigor to you,” the president said.

