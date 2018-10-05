Congolese man stabbed in Yerevan, suspect arrested
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation into the stabbing of a 27 year old citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo that took place in the Armenian capital on October 5 early morning.
The man was stabbed in the chest, police said.
The victim was taken to the Erebuni medical center in serious condition.
The suspect was identified and arrested shortly.
No other details were immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
