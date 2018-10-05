Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Congolese man stabbed in Yerevan, suspect arrested


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation into the stabbing of a 27 year old citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo that took place in the Armenian capital on October 5 early morning.

The man was stabbed in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to the Erebuni medical center in serious condition.

The suspect was identified and arrested shortly.

No other details were immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration