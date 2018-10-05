UPDATED: Interpol - organization supposed to be capable of locating anyone anywhere - is missing its own director

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Meng Hongwei, the director of Interpol, is reportedly missing. His wife last had contact with him before he went to China about a week ago, RT reports.

Chinese politician Meng Hongwei, head of Interpol since 2016, fell off the radar in late September, and the French police have reportedly started looking for him.

Meng and his family reside in Lyon, France, the seat of Interpol headquarters. His wife reported him missing after he took a trip to China on September 29, and hasn't been heard from since. It's unclear whether Meng actually got to China.

Interpol itself has been vague about the search for its director. Meng's whereabouts is "a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China," its press office said in a statement. Neither Paris nor Beijing, where Meng holds the post of deputy public security minister, have made any official public statement yet.

Meng entered politics in December 1972.

Meng served as Deputy Minister of Public Security and the Director of the China Coast Guard.

On 18 March 2013, Meng was appointed Deputy Director of China's State Oceanic Administration.

On 10 November 2016, he was elected as president of Interpol.

UPDATES:

17:26 - South China Morning Post reported that the Interpol director is under investigation in China. According to the newspaper, the director could’ve been summoned for questioning during his trip to the country.