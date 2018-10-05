Armored battalions undergo modernization, main-battle tanks to be equipped with Armenian- made systems

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The tank battalions of Armenian Armed Forces have high level of training and are ready to carry out any mission, Colonel Zorayr Gabrielyan, head of the armored-tank service of the military’s arsenal department said at a news conference today.

He pointed out several important achievements of the recent years.

“The main and important achievement is that we have accomplished tank battalions. Not only do we have quantitative increase, but also qualitative changes,” he said. “Another important achievement is that by using the experience of the past war, we were able to develop a training system of the tank battalions, which includes restoration and renovation processes,” he added.

Speaking about the strategic-professional training level of tank crewmen, Colonel Gabrielyan said it is “higher than good”.

“I’m not saying excellent because there are always things to do. Our tank crewmen have serious successes,” he said. “We always perfect the training level.”

He said they are actively working for the modernization of the tanks.

“We aren’t working in one direction only, since military equipment is developing, we shouldn’t stop on one option,” he said, adding that besides cooperation, they have also been able to solve issues through their own forces, relying on the scientific and industrial potential of Armenia. “A part of the T-72 B3 tank’s technical equipment will be Armenian-made. We are also thinking about modernizing other types of tanks,” he said. The focus is on perfecting the fire management systems, installation of a defense system and increase of the all-weather options.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan