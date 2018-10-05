Police set up tactical command for enhanced security during La Francophonie

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. National Police Chief Valery Osipyan has ordered law enforcement to set up a 24-hour tactical command center to ensure security and public order during the upcoming October 7 – 12 La Francophonie events in Yerevan. The command center will function from October 6 to 13.

Osipyan’s deputy Aghassi Kirakosyan has been appointed as chief of the command center.

The center will coordinate the operations of the technical, rapid response, tactical and protection groups.

