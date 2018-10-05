Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Police set up tactical command for enhanced security during La Francophonie


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. National Police Chief Valery Osipyan has ordered law enforcement to set up a 24-hour tactical command center to ensure security and public order during the upcoming October 7 – 12 La Francophonie events in Yerevan. The command center will function from October 6 to 13.

Osipyan’s deputy Aghassi Kirakosyan has been appointed as chief of the command center.

The center will coordinate the operations of the technical, rapid response, tactical and protection groups.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




