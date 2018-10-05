Police set up tactical command for enhanced security during La Francophonie
14:15, 5 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. National Police Chief Valery Osipyan has ordered law enforcement to set up a 24-hour tactical command center to ensure security and public order during the upcoming October 7 – 12 La Francophonie events in Yerevan. The command center will function from October 6 to 13.
Osipyan’s deputy Aghassi Kirakosyan has been appointed as chief of the command center.
The center will coordinate the operations of the technical, rapid response, tactical and protection groups.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
