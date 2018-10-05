Israeli police question PM Netanyahu again

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a 12th time as part of their investigations into corruption allegations, Washington Post reported.

Investigators arrived Friday at Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem as protesters gathered outside with a large banner bearing Netanyahu’s face and the words “crime minister” and chanting slogans calling for justice.

The allegations involve allegedly taking gifts from billionaires, and trading positive media coverage for legislation to weaken a free daily newspaper.

He was previously questioned by law enforcement in August.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.