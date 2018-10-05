Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Israeli police question PM Netanyahu again


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a 12th time as part of their investigations into corruption allegations, Washington Post reported.

Investigators arrived Friday at Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem as protesters gathered outside with a large banner bearing Netanyahu’s face and the words “crime minister” and chanting slogans calling for justice.

The allegations involve allegedly taking gifts from billionaires, and trading positive media coverage for legislation to weaken a free daily newspaper.

He was previously questioned by law enforcement in August.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration