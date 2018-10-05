Armenia’s leadership arrives at Aznavour’s ‘national homage’ ceremony in Paris

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan, President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian, Catholicos Garegin II, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts have arrived at the Les Invalides complex of Paris for the ‘national homage’ ceremony for Charles Aznavour.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to deliver a eulogy.

Aznavour died October 1 at the age of 94 from natural causes.

