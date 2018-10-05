LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The state funeral, or “national homage” ceremony of Charles Aznavour has commenced in Les Invalides, a complex of buildings and monuments related to French military history in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to deliver a eulogy.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos Garegin II are in attendance.

Aznavour died October 1 at the age of 94 from natural causes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan