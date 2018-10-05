Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Artsakh President orders all flags at half-mast on Aznavour funeral day


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has ordered a national day of mourning on October 6, the funeral day of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, who died aged 94 on October 1 in France.

All state flags will be lowered to half-mast.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration