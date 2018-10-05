Artsakh President orders all flags at half-mast on Aznavour funeral day
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has ordered a national day of mourning on October 6, the funeral day of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, who died aged 94 on October 1 in France.
All state flags will be lowered to half-mast.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:02 Armenia’s leadership arrives at Aznavour’s ‘national homage’ ceremony in Paris
- 12:00 Parliament adopts amendments in public holiday law at first hearing
- 11:46 LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
- 11:41 Artsakh President orders all flags at half-mast on Aznavour funeral day
- 11:04 Armenian president invited to deliver speech at Munich Security Conference
- 11:00 Parliament debates declaring October 11,12 non-working days for La Francophonie summit
- 10:38 Radio broadcasters to briefly go silent as Yerevan’s TV Tower undergoes restoration works
- 10:36 Real estate market soars in Armenia as post-revolution repatriation and new laws boost transactions
- 10:11 President Sarkissian meets long-time friend Henry Kissinger in NYC, invites to visit Armenia
- 10:08 Requiems to be held in Armenian churches on Aznavour’s funeral day
- 10:01 Sarkissian congratulates on Teachers’ Day
- 09:48 Trump administration unveils new counterterrorism strategy
- 09:43 European Stocks - 04-10-18
- 09:41 US stocks down - 04-10-18
- 09:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-10-18
- 09:25 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-10-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices - 04-10-18
- 10.04-21:08 Gas and electricity tariffs in Armenia can be cut - working group reveals
- 10.04-20:20 Women’s chess team of Armenia ends in a draw – Olympiad
- 10.04-19:57 Hakob Arshakyan appointed Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies
- 10.04-19:56 Feliks Tsolakyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia
- 10.04-19:39 Tigran Balayan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Netherlands and permanent representative to OPCW
- 10.04-19:13 Mourning declared on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, October 6
- 10.04-18:56 Men’s chess team of Armenia defeated by the USA
- 10.04-17:51 First deputy offered promotion to transportation, communication and IT minister’s post
- 10.04-17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-10-18
- 10.04-17:49 Asian Stocks - 04-10-18
- 10.04-17:37 Lieutenant governors of Tavush and Ararat dismissed
- 10.04-17:15 New York City inaugurates “Armenia Way” street in Queens
- 10.04-17:08 Yerevan has new police chief
- 10.04-16:39 PM accepts forestry committee chief’s resignation
- 10.04-16:04 Ameriabank executive elected president of Union of Banks
- 10.04-15:38 Passenger flow in Armenia’s airports increases 9,3%
- 10.04-15:36 Russia helicopter crash: Killed Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan was coordinating supervision for Skripal case investigation – source
- 10.04-15:19 Aznavour homage ceremony to take place in Yerevan’s Opera House
16:13, 10.01.2018
Viewed 5015 times Charles Aznavour dead at 94
14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2646 times French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12
22:26, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2300 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev agree to de-escalate situation on border line and prevent incidents
11:38, 10.04.2018
Viewed 1974 times UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report
14:36, 09.28.2018
Viewed 1847 times Kremlin details brief conversation between Putin and Pashinyan