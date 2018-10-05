Armenian president invited to deliver speech at Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting on October 4 with Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger in New York City, Sarkissian’s office said.

Sarkissian and Ischinger attached importance to holding comprehensive discussions over security issues and the need to find solutions for existing global and regional issues through dialogue, Sarkissian’s office said.

Sarkissian’s office said that Ischinger has invited the Armenian president to deliver remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

Sarkissian’s office did not specify if the president accepted the invitation.

During the meeting the president also noted that every year the conference is becoming more influential and that the debated issues are reflecting the challenges in the international security sector.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan