Radio broadcasters to briefly go silent as Yerevan’s TV Tower undergoes restoration works

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Several radio broadcasters will go silent from 7:30 to 12:00 on October 6 and 7 as telecommunications authorities will be carrying out restoration of the anti-corrosion layer of metallic structures of the Yerevan TV Tower.

As reported earlier, the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said that the repainting works of the iconic 308-meter high Yerevan TV tower will commence September 19.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that the tower will be repainted in its original red-white colors – a standard requirement from aviation authorities.

The tower has been dominating the Yerevan skyline since 1977.

Drivers, as well as passersby, are urged to maintain distance from nearby areas from 07:30 to 18:00 to avoid possible paint residue. The ministry did not mention when the works will be completed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan