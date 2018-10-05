Real estate market soars in Armenia as post-revolution repatriation and new laws boost transactions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The real estate market is soaring in Armenia, with significant growth in transactions. Realtors mostly attribute the increase to the revolution, arguing that many Armenians are repatriating and buying real estate. They claim that the law on returning the income tax to citizens who re-pay mortgage loan taxes has also contributed to the growth.

The Real Estate Cadastre said that the growth is connected with economic activity.

The cadastre said that the growth in transactions volumes has been documented since January, 2018, and that the pace of growth began to soar since May-June on a monthly basis, reaching 22,2% growth of transaction quantity.

“Many come from abroad to buy apartments. They come from Lebanon, Belgium, Netherlands, and England,” says realtor Arayik Gojabashyan, who argues that the market got boosted after the revolution. He said that prices have increased in the market, because the demand has increased. The cadastre confirmed this, saying that real estate prices in Yerevan grew an average of 10 percent in August, 2018.

According to official statistics, the average market price for 1 square meter of an apartments is about 1,115 US dollars. Last year the price was lower by more than 180 dollars.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan