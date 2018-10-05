Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Requiems to be held in Armenian churches on Aznavour’s funeral day


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II has departed to France to attend the funeral of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour October 5-6.

On October 6, at 12:00, requiems will be held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin and the  primary churches of the Armenian Church Dioceses.

Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 in France on October 1.

